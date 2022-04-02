Ancelotti hurried to the end to travel to Vigo but has tested positive for COVID again and is confirmed low. Your son Davide He will replace him on the bench. He is his right hand, but there are more proper names in his inner circle of collaborators within a large work team.

David Ancelotti

His second in Madrid. He has been with him since his time at Napoli. There, Davide was already able to sit on the bench as head coach on November 2, 2019, against Roma at the Olimpico. His father had been expelled the previous day against Atalanta. His team lost 2-1. Davide did not give the pre-match press conference (yesterday, Madrid also suspended it), but he did give the post-match one. At the age of 22 he graduated in Sports Science. His university thesis on motor science in soccer players was awarded as one of the best and he obtained very high scores in his coaching courses: 137 out of 140 in the UEFA B license and 13 out of 15 in UEFA A.

Simone Montanaro

A true student of football. The match analyst, who combines tactical and computer skills. He started in the lower categories of Roma, and it was with Luis Enrique that he made the leap, towardsWriting for him reports of the rivals and helping him in the coding of the analysis programs. Then Montella called him, who had really promoted him before Luis Enrique at Roma, and was with him at Fiorentina, Milan, Sampdoria and Seville. Ancelotti looked for him for Napoli and since then, then at Everton and now at Madrid, they have been together.

Minus Fulk

Son-in-law of Ancelotti, he is one of the best in the field of sports nutrition. He is a performance and recovery specialist. He was already with Ancelotti in his first stage in Madrid. Look for a valid technology to obtain data other than speed or acceleration to know how the leg handles the workload. It introduces many other parameters to those obtained with GPS. Thermography or biomarkers are some of its keywords.

Francesco Mauri

Son of Giovanni Mauri, the legendary physical trainer who accompanied Ancelotti for almost his entire career as a coach, He takes care of the conditioning at the foot of the pitch together with Giuseppe Bellistri, the latter recently signed from Milan. Both are the orders of Pintus, imposed by the directive.