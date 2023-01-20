Real Madrid faces Athletic Bilbao on this day at a key moment for the whites. Ancelotti’s men managed to get through the Copa del Rey tie against Villarreal by a hair’s breadth and are in a very low form moment that has led them to be left behind in the fight for LaLiga, but they still have options. Let’s go with the five keys that Ancelotti should take into account for the match against Athletic.
In the last four games the Whites have conceded 8 goals, and despite having the best goalkeeper in the world, Courtois is human and can’t do anything on certain occasions. Against Athletic they will have to stop conceding so easily.
Neither Carvajal nor Mendy are complying on the wings. They are seeing themselves surpassed on many occasions and they are conditioning Real Madrid’s game a lot. Real Madrid needs to strengthen those positions but for the match against the Basques, Ancelotti will have to find a way to reduce the problems on the sides.
The Frenchman is the only pure defensive midfielder in the team and the whites are noticing it. He will not be available against Athletic and Ancelotti will have to improvise a strategy to replace him.
There are players who need a break, but precisely at this point in the season, the team needs them more than ever. We can see Modric and Vinicius at a lower level due to lack of rest, since in addition to playing everything, they played the World Cup in Qatar.
Ernesto Valverde’s new Athletic is a team that tries to dominate games with control of the ball, something that can greatly harm Real Madrid, which is not used to feeling dominated.
