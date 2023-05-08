The last triumph in the Spanish Cup does not dispel the doubts: Perez in words seems determined to enforce the contract until 2024, but the Selecao track remains hot

The cup of peace. At least for a few days. Real Madrid’s success over Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final brought with it a new chapter in the ever-interesting romance in charge of the Casa Blanca coach. Ancelotti wanted to win it to “close a nice circle”, as per his definition, to conquer the ‘sextete’ in two seasons. In 475 days Carlo won the Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the Club World Cup and the Super Cups of Europe and Spain: “There are teams that have not won these 6 trophies in their entire history, we have done in two years,” Ancelotti said.

Florentine speaks — The conquest of the title brought Florentino Perez in front of the microphones, something that has rarely happened lately. And the president of Real Madrid took the opportunity to launch his message: “I don’t want to hear about the coaching anymore. Ancelotti has a contract and we are very happy.” For a long time on this Sunday Marca opened his website with a piece on Florentino’s words with this title: “Perez confirms Ancelotti”. The coach and the president have embraced for a long time in favor of the camera, and the debate on the future of the white bench seems closed. See also F1 | Mercedes, here is the W14: black returns and remains without bellies

BRAZIL ON THE ATTACK — The reality is more complex. Just 4 days ago Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian football federation, said that Ancelotti is the number one candidate for the Seleção bench: “It’s useless to hide”. Ancelotti tried to send the ball to the stands saying that every day he receives large doses of affection from Perez, and appealing to his contract which expires in 2024. Florentino has taken note. And in the night between Saturday and Sunday he made his move, confirming Ancelotti to the bitter end.

DISAPPOINTMENTS AND MALUMOURS — In this way, the president of the Casa Blanca has cornered both the CBF and Ancelotti: if they want to get married, they will have to declare their love. Because behind the honey lavished by the parties in these days there are disagreements and bad moods: in recent weeks Perez has directly and indirectly criticized Ancelotti, who was left quite disappointed. This is why he went to the press conference to claim the great work done in these two years: it may seem paradoxical, but it was necessary. And he stressed the importance of ‘sextete’. See also At least four children killed in Brazil after an attack by an armed man in a school

EXPIRATION DATE — Now comes a new crucial appointment in this political battle, the Champions League semi-final with Manchester City: in 10 days, depending on whether they win the Champions League final or not, the relationship between Perez and Ancelotti will change again, as will the panorama of Carlo’s blank future. This is why Florentino’s words have a precise expiry date. Carlo continues on his path, which for now is that of the Champions League. Brazil goes ahead with its project, to bring Ancelotti to Rio de Janeiro. Florentino continues to think about a new coach. We’ll know more after the semi-final against City.

May 7, 2023 (change May 7, 2023 | 23:49)

