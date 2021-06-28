Ancelotti’s debt to the Spanish Treasury has accumulated to 1.4 million euros, according to the list published Monday by the local tax authorities.

Ancelotti, 62, had previously supervised the royal team between 2013 and 2015, and led it to achieve the tenth title in the Champions League in 2014, before Real signed with the Italian again on June 1, after two seasons he spent in Everton, to replace the French Zinedine. Zidane, who decided to leave his position.

Also included in the list was the name of the former Barcelona and current Sao Paulo player, Brazilian Dani Alves, who owed two million euros.

On the other hand, the name of the other Brazilian, the former Barcelona star and the current French Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar was removed from the list, after his inclusion in 2020 where he owed the Spanish treasury with an amount of 34.6 million euros.

It is likely that the name of Neymar, who is currently participating in the Copa America competition with his country, has been deleted, for several reasons that can be linked to the possibility that he had paid his debts or reduced them to less than one million euros, or negotiated a suspension or exemption or the division of debts into payments.