Carlo Ancelotti was especially critical of the Real Madrid game after the defeat of the whites 2-1 against Betis, a match in which the current league champions advanced on the scoreboard, but allowed the comeback of the Andalusian team.

“If we play like that, we are not going to win on Tuesday, this is quite clear. This party serves to wake up, lesson for the next game. It seemed that in recent times the team was much more orderlymuch more compact; But today we have not been able to do so as in the previous matches, “said Ancelotti at a press conference from the Benito Villamarín stadium.

“I think that We have started well and then we have not been able to have the initial rhythmat the level of attitude and commitment. We have escaped control of the game against a team that has played better than us and has deserved to win, “admitted coach Merengue.

In addition, he described as “a hard blow” this bad harvest in the Betic fief. “We have to reactlosing at this time of the season costs because all teams run and We have not done it in this game“Ancelotti added in front of journalists.

“We have lost 27 balls in the first parttoo many losses. And Betis has re -entered the game, “said Real Madrid coach, who mediated the second part replaced Kylian Mbappé and perhaps thought of that imminent European commitment against Atleti.

“He has had this problem [con una muela]he has not trained much and was not at his best level. This has been quite clear. To avoid problems I have preferred to remove it and put Endrick, which is in a good dynamic. For the problem to the tooth, has trained little and was not 100%“Ancelotti reiterated about Mbappé’s problems this week.





“The top line serves to, when you cannot press, cut passes between the lines. And when you are fine, as in the first part, put pressure at the four behind. In the first part we have done well, in the second part … The first 20 minutes well done and then the other 70s, bad“Anncelotti concluded visibly angry.