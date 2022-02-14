Mendy’s loss is being noticed in the team, because Marcelo is at the level of recent years, a lot of attack and little defense, and against PSG the white players are going to have to run backwards. A solid winger like Mendy is a blessing for Madrid in this game. In addition, from Marcelo, Ancelotti could opt for Nacho as a left-back and change position to Alaba, something that he already did in San Mamés with an irregular result as the team lost the ball from the Austrian in the center of the defense.

And as for Benzema, without him Madrid have been left lame in attack. He is the player with the most goals in the squad, he also assists and influences the game. Madrid is noticing the absence of him and it is that the rest of the strikers in the squad at the moment are not measuring up.

In addition, in recent games Vinicius has been fouled by rivals and the player will have to calm his nerves so they don’t kick him out of the game.

In addition, Casemiro is aware of a penalty and if he sees a yellow card he will miss the return leg at the Bernabéu.