Real Madrid travels to Anfield to play the UEFA Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool. Right now the biggest concerns in the white fiefdom are the states of Kroos and Tchouaméni. There is still no official call and it is known that they did not train yesterday with the group and that they have gastroenteritis and fever. Here we show you the 5 concerns of the coach:
The defensive line that will come out against Liverpool will be the following: Carvajal-Militao-Rudiger-Alaba. It is a defense that has not had many games together and that is going to face a very physical attack. The duel that worries the most is Salah vs. Alaba. Darwin Núñez may not play at Liverpool.
At this time, Ancelotti does not know what his midfield will be. If he had everyone available, he would bet on the classic 1-4-4-2 with Tchouaméni, Kroos, Modric and Valverde, but Camavinga has many ballots to play as a starter. Ceballos is one of the great unknowns.
They confirmed in the game time of the Cope that Karim Benzema was going to start tomorrow, but in what way? He has not been able to enjoy continuity throughout the year and he reaches one of the key phases of the season without much filming. He scored two penalty goals in his last game.
Under normal conditions, Rodrygo would be a bench player tomorrow, but having injuries, what message does he send you? If he is not going to be a starter when people are missing in midfield, when is he going to be? Right now it is another of the unknowns. Between him and Ceballos there is a plaza.
He is currently the fittest player in the squad. Surely there is no player right now who is physically like the Brazilian is. He is one of the key pieces to carry out this meeting. Vini has the game in his boots in the confrontation with Alexander Arnold.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Ancelottis #concerns #face #Liverpool #Champions #League
Leave a Reply