After the bump in LaLiga against Mallorca, Ancelotti has to think about his next goal: he cannot afford to come from Morocco without the Club World Cup under his belt. Here we leave you the five concerns of the Italian coach in the run-up to the clash:
He was being one of Real Madrid’s best players, and this injury means that Ancelotti is left without his guardian angel. Lunin will have to be under the sticks at least in the first game. In Mallorca he did not give the security that a goalkeeper from this club has to give.
Ancelotti has Alaba available and he has two options: continue betting on Camavinga as a left-back and take Nacho out of the equation, or bet on the Austrian as a left-back and move Eduardo forward to midfield. It is one of the great unknowns.
In the last game both Kroos and Modric stayed on the bench. In a big event like this where you play a title in two games it would be very rare for neither of them to be in the eleven. Tchouaméni seems to be a fixture as a ”stopper”.
He hasn’t played a single good game since he returned from the World Cup, and from what we’ve seen, everything points to him starting again in the Club World Cup, because there aren’t any more troops. Asensio gives one of lime and one of sand and in a scenario like this one cannot be speculating. Everything indicates that he will play as a right winger.
Without Karim, Vinicius and Rodrygo he has to occupy the point of attack. And without Karim, Vini is less Vini, and Rodry is less Rodry, we could see it against Mallorca. They have very few days to adjust the new white attack. It may be that the Frenchman will reach the final.
#Ancelottis #concerns #face #Ahly #Club #World #Cup
