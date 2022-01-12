These are the five main concerns of the Italian coach to face Barcelona:
Despite the multiple casualties that Barcelona had been accusing in recent months, today is the first time that practically all the players of the culé team will be available to play at least part of the game. Real Madrid arrive in better shape, but we have never seen all these players play together. A big soccer game is coming.
The Real Madrid defense is usually forceful, but maybe not as strong as we think. Many games this season have fallen on the Madrid side thanks to the inexorable contribution of Thibaut Courtois, and it is that despite the fact that the white team’s rear is going through a great moment, thanks to the enormous performances of the Belgian they make up their most discreet matches.
Real Madrid is a great team, but all the teams that Ancelotti has trained end up experiencing the same problem. Lack of rotation. Real Madrid are entering this season in a brutal state of form, but the lack of changes in the line-ups could end up exhausting a team that at this moment aspires to everything.
Barça’s most dangerous player returns after two months in dry dock. The extremely young Spanish winger is undoubtedly the footballer with the most goals of the entire squad, and in these close matches he can be decisive at any moment, whether he starts or starts from the bench.
It is clear that if both teams played ten games, it is very difficult for the Whites to not win the majority of wins, but everything can happen in a single game. Any detail or any inaccuracy can decide the tie from one side or the other. The Italian coach will have to come out very focused to win.
