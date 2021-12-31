The merengue ensemble will debut the year on Sunday visiting the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum in a comfortable geographical displacement. It will not be so much in the sports car, given that the azulones have better dynamics and are close to coming out of the descent.
Carlo Ancelotti wants to continue guiding Real Madrid towards the LaLiga title, where he has added 46 of the 57 possible points and leads his immediate pursuer by eight points with one more stake. Looking ahead to the contest against Getafe, we believe that the Italian could worry about the following points.
The azulones accumulate five consecutive games without knowing defeat. Since the defeat (4-0) against Cádiz, they have been able to draw (0-0) against RCD Mallorca and Athletic Club, as well as Deportivo Alavés (1-1) and beat Osasuna (1-0).
The Coliseum Alfonso Pérez begins to become a stronghold for Madrid, who have won three of the last four games at home. They beat RCD Espanyol (2-1), Cádiz (4-0) and Osasuna (1-0), with a draw (0-0) sandwiched between the second and third triumphs.
The Belgian goalkeeper has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent for the first time this season. This is rare, given that he has played all the minutes so far this year. It is time to see if Carlo Ancelotti trusts Andriy Lunin as a solution from the bench.
The Brazilian left winger has also tested positive and will miss the match. This is a noticeable loss, having participated in 21 goals (author of 12 and nine assists) in 25 games.
Adding the absence of Marco Asensio and Daniel Carvajal, everything indicates that we will see Lucas Vázquez again on the right side. With this, the offensive options with the French go through Eden Hazard, Rodrygo Goes, Gareth Bale and Mariano Díaz, the last two being far from entering the plans of Carlo Ancelotti.
