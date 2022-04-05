The Spaniard Isco Alarcon, who suffered back discomfort and returned to training this Monday, and Serbian Luka Jovicstill recovering from a blow to his right ankle during the international break, were left out of Real Madrid’s squad to travel to London for Wednesday’s Champions League match against Chelsea.

The other absence is that of the Belgian Eden Hazard, who attended the Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas for the first time this Monday after undergoing surgery last Tuesday, in an operation in which the osteosynthesis plate he had was removed. on the right fibula.

The only novelty in Real Madrid’s squad, with respect to the list for Saturday’s game against Celta de Vigo, which ended in victory (1-2), is the third goalkeeper, with Toni Fuidias coming on for Diego Piñeiro.

The 23 players summoned still do not know if their coach, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, will accompany them on the trip to London. He continues to test positive for coronavirus, despite feeling well, and the club is awaiting the result of another PCR to determine if he can travel with the team.

In case of not giving negative, it would be repeated on Tuesday to speed up the options and travel the same day of the match.

Real Madrid call

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenses: Dani Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Mendy.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Fede Vaverde, Camavinga, Dani Ceballos and Lucas Vázquez.

Forwards: Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinícius, Benzema and Mariano.

EFE

more sports news