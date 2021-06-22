The departure of Ramos is obviously something that Carlo Ancelotti did not have within the team’s planning, since it was the Italian coach himself who stated upon arrival that he wanted Sergio to remain in the squad and even said he was willing to chat with him to try to convince him, a situation that did not proceed.
Right now, Real Madrid has an important void within the squad, and although, everything indicates that David Alaba is the one chosen to fill that void, Ancelotti has in mind another footballer who is not the Austrian to take the place of Ramos, It is about the Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly.
Marca affirms that Carlo has expressed to the merengue board his liking for Kolibaly and has recommended his signing to Florentino Pérez, who for the moment has remained very quiet in the market.
Although Alaba arrived in Madrid to replace Ramos, the door to Koulibaly may open in the coming weeks, with what seems like an imminent departure for Varane, who is negotiating with other teams that will leave an important gap in the central defense , and although, Varane’s income seems to be destined to look for Jules Kundé, surely Ancelotti will seek to pressure to reinforce before with a man of all his confidence like Kalidou.
