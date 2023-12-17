Madrid (dpa)

Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, confirmed that there is no need to rush to extend his contract with the royal club, amid speculation about the Brazilian national team seeking to sign him. Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid extends until the end of the current season.

Ancelotti said, “Being coach of Real Madrid is the most important thing. If the club is happy, then I am too. There is no need to rush to extend my contract. It is not a problem. We are here until June 30, 2024.”

There have been reports that the Brazilian Football Confederation is seeking to appoint Ancelotti as coach of the first national team since the departure of former coach Tite, following the disappointing showing in the 2022 World Cup. The Brazilian national team has signed coach Fernando Diniz for a 12-month contract until July 2024, at which time Ancelotti’s contract will be with the club. Royal is over.