The coach talks about the future for the first time after the elimination in the Champions League and the summit with the president: “Perez supports me, we go forward with the same desire to do things well”
”Real Madrid has guaranteed me that I will stay. We had a meeting with Florentino Perez and he showed his support. We talked about the Champions League match. We go forward with the same illusion of doing things well”. Thus Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, in view of the away match against Valencia, the first game of the Blancos since Barcelona won La Liga and since Real were eliminated by Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals.
“It’s obvious that an elimination like this hurts, but we mustn’t forget that it was the semi-final. We were close to playing another final. Sometimes you can find a better team. We have to look to the next Champions League,” he added. “Brazil? I think everyone knows my situation. I have a contract until 2024 and I want to continue,” he concluded.
