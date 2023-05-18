Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

“I am present season, season, in Madrid.” This is how the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, responded to a question about his future, after losing to Manchester City with a “quadruple”, in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals, admitting at the same time that his situation had become uncomfortable. , after being excluded from the tournament, the favorite for the team that won “14 titles”.

However, Spanish press sources mentioned that the defeat from “City” and the loss of the “champions” title, and Barcelona’s victory in the “La Liga” championship, and the interest of the Brazilian Federation in obtaining his services, all fuel rumors of his departure this summer.

Ancelotti spoke to the French “Blus” channel, after the loss from “City” at the “Al-Ittihad” stadium, and ruled out the assumption that the outcome of the match would directly affect his future in Madrid, and said: There is no problem, and I will be present next season in the “Santiago Bernabeu.” In order to try to win the Champions League again.

In the press conference after the match, he said: Defeat is nothing but a stage and it has ended, and he taught us to work better next season, and it can be said that we have already turned our attention from now on to the next tournament in which we must be in a better condition and more fighting spirit.

Regarding the match, he said: It did not come as we expected, but we will not turn it into a “drama” or “tragedy.”

He added: “City” was the best in all respects, and seemed more determined to win in front of its large fans, who did not stop for a moment encouraging it.

Carlo Ancelotti, who turns 64 next June, recently stated that he wants to stay at Real Madrid, although he left the door open to Brazilian officials who want to hand him the “keys” of the “samba” team in preparation for the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. He said : I do not know the president of the Brazilian Federation personally, but if he wants to come to Madrid to talk to me, he is welcome and I am happy to meet him and say hello to him.

In a different context, according to the numbers and statistics published by the official website of the European Union, Real Madrid did not pass during the first 15 minutes, except for 13 correct passes, while Manchester City players succeeded in 124 passes during the same period, and they possessed the ball 79% of the time. This indicates the “complete helplessness” of Real Madrid, and the huge difference in level in favor of the “heavenly moon”, which almost completely dominated the match from its beginning to its end.