Real Madrid has an impeccable spokesperson in the figure of Carlo Ancelotti. Although the wishes of the coach and the entity may differ at certain times, the one from Reggiolo never deviates from the line drawn by his superiors. Hence, in the press conference prior to the match that his team will play on Thursday against Alavés in Mendizorroza, he opened the door to signing a central defender in the winter market, as long as, of course, sporting interests do not come into play. conflict with the economic plans of Florentino Pérez. «We have spoken with the club, we will evaluate it in the coming days. We have time because the market ends on January 31 and we are going to look for the best possible solution. We will try to finish well tomorrow and then we have time to make the best possible decision,” said the Italian.

The rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that David Alaba suffered last Sunday during the match against Villarreal, for which the Austrian underwent surgery on Tuesday in Innsbruck, has been a huge setback for Real Madrid, which lost Militao due to the same type of mishap on the first day of the League, which leaves Rüdiger and Nacho as the only center backs available in the Chamartín team.

«The cruciate injury is unpredictable. This season players like Militao, Courtois and Alaba have had injuries who did not have any knee problems. It is something that cannot be predicted or controlled. It is different from a muscle injury, which can come from fatigue or load in games. Not the crusader. Unfortunately we have had it. For now we have fixed it well. Let's see what happens in the second part of the season. “You can think that in March or April Militao or Courtois could return if everything goes well,” said Ancelotti, who acknowledged that this is “a very complicated moment” in the campaign due to the accumulation of setbacks that his team is managing to weather. However, thanks to the “special” response that their footballers are offering. “I have to thank the players who are carrying it forward,” he said.

Ancelotti considers that “this is not the time to talk about names”, but he is aware that it would be very difficult to fight for the objectives that Real Madrid has set with the defense so diminished. “If there is a possibility that we think is good for the club and for the squad, we are going to do it,” said the coach, always cautious about not airing differences with his bosses at a press conference. “We are going to think about it and together we are going to make the best decision for the club and the squad,” he added.

For now, and as he did as soon as Alaba's injury occurred, he pointed to Tchouaméni as a patch, even though the one from Ruan, who already performed this role successfully on matchday nine against Osasuna, does not like him too much. «Tchouaméni does not like to play as a center back, just as Camavinga does not like to play as a winger. In the emergency he has played very well as a center back and he knows that if there is an emergency he will play as a center back, but Tchouaméni's future is as a pivot,” he explained.

Aside from that central issue that occupies and worries within Real Madrid, Ancelotti stressed the need to defeat Alavés to “continue the good dynamics” of the last games, “get the three points and finish well in 2023.”

He announced that Kepa will be between the sticks against the babazorro team, after Lunin has guarded the Real Madrid goal in the last five games. “Tomorrow Kepa is going to play and then, for the second part of the season, I am going to choose one of the two,” commented the transalpine, who ruled out choosing a goalkeeper for the League and another for the Champions League, as he did with Diego. López and Iker Casillas in the 2013-2014 academic year. «I don't have this idea, at the moment. They are both doing very well, we are very happy. Lunin has made a lot of progress and has shown a lot of confidence. Kepa has maintained his good level. When Kepa returned from the injury I liked to reward both of them,” he explained.

Expectant with the ruling on the Super League



He looked forward to the ruling that the Court of Justice of the European Union will issue on Thursday on the Super League. “We are all waiting for this decision, which could be important for the future of European football,” said the Real Madrid coach, who rested importance to Bellingham's scuffle with the Real Madrid-Villarreal referee, Figueroa Vázquez, when he told the Englishman: “Be careful with me, be careful with me!” «It was not a lack of respect. It may be that the referee has to avoid this kind of thing, but I keep in mind that the referees get heated because there are a lot of protests in these games. “It doesn't seem so serious to me to create a problem that doesn't exist,” he said.

He also referred to the agreement reached between the Federation and LaLiga that will allow the dialogues between the referees and those responsible for the VAR to be heard in each match. «It's quite curious, but nothing more. I don't care what the referees say during the game. For 2024 I wish you all the best and that you make as few mistakes as possible or, at least, less than in 2023,” he commented on the matter.

He also made a first assessment about Leipzig, which will be Real Madrid's rival in the round of 16 of the Champions League. «It is a team that competes, that fights, that has good individuals and is doing well in the German championship. We will have to fight because the opponent is very good,” he said about the German team.