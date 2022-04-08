Carlo Ancelotti has reason to show off his chest. With twelve points over their immediate rivals in the domestic championship and one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after the victory against Chelsea on Wednesday, Real Madrid faces the decisive part of the season in a situation that could hardly be improved. But the coach is aware that the most important thing remains: to finish the job. “This team has given what it could give. The team has complied, we have an advantage in the League and we reach the final stretch in a very good position. We have made the cake, now we have to put the icing on it », he highlighted in the preview of the duel against Getafe, one of the three teams that have defeated the whites in the regular tournament. “We consider it a very important game for the League, we have to keep winning to have three more points,” he said regarding the lawsuit with the azulón team.

“Leaving the physical aspect, the mental aspect is much more complicated. Against Chelsea you don’t have to talk about anything from the psychological profile, only the tactics. For this one from Getafe you have to push them a little more to prepare for the game, give it the importance that Getafe deserves, ”Ancelotti stressed when analyzing the always difficult transition from the Champions League to the League.

Despite the fact that he was the object of merciless criticism after the setback Real Madrid suffered in the Santiago Bernabéu classic, Ancelotti does not want to settle accounts because he understands that the reproaches are part associated with the position he holds. «I am lucky to have a lot of balance and a lot of tranquility. I have been lucky in life. Fortunately I have had the covid in the good period, where I have isolated myself at home, I have not listened to anyone. I’m used to this. Like I said, the coach stands out only when the team loses. I have to accept it, much more so when I am the coach of Real Madrid. It is the most beautiful place in the world to be a coach and you have to accept that sometimes they criticize you. The problem is if they criticize you in a team that is not big like Real Madrid », he pointed out.

He praised Benzema, scorer of ten of Real Madrid’s last eleven goals and favorite for the Ballon d’Or with displays like the one he completed against Chelsea. “Benzema’s career is very long and is growing every year. Over the years, Karim has improved his personality on and off the field, his leadership. The player has always been good, but now he stands out more because he is more decisive for the team. He has more personality and is more of a leader », assured Ancelotti, little friend of comparisons but who sees a certain parallelism between the Lyon native and Marco Van Basten, who was a teammate of Arrigo Sacchi’s coach at Milan. “If you compare him to Van Basten, Karim is very appreciative of that. And also Van Basten », he explained.

“Bale has entered the history of this club”



He clarified that Ferland Mendy did not participate in training this Friday because he was tired after the match against Chelsea, which makes him a serious doubt for the match against Getafe. “He has no injury. We will evaluate him tomorrow and if he is tired he will be there for Tuesday », he limited.

He regretted that Ceballos could not have the weight he deserved in the team based on his commitment. «He has not played the minutes that he has deserved for the training he has done. He is one of the few that I have given less minutes than he deserved. I have a lot of confidence in him, he is a very serious professional and hopefully I can give him more minutes in the next games », he said regarding the player from Utrera.

He also spoke about Bale, who enjoyed a few minutes against Chelsea after spending more than a month without wearing shorts with Real Madrid. “Bale is fine, in good physical condition. He has shown it with his national team and he has to show it here. He is confident and wants to do well. He has had problems, in recent times he has not played, but he has entered the history of this club with his games, with his goals and with his triumphs », he proclaimed.

He explained, finally, that he does not get a grade and indicated that he is not worried about what the future may hold for him. “At the end of the season the club will make an evaluation of my work and make a decision. I enjoy this environment and this work every day », he cut short.