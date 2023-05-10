Carlo Ancelotti was very upset after the tie and complained that De Bruyne’s goal was preceded by a ball that, in his opinion, went out of bounds. The Real Madrid coach did end up very satisfied with his team, but regretted the referee’s performance, whom he accused not only of that action, which was decisive for him, but also of not showing more cards to the City players.

“We deserved to win, but the result did not reward us and the referee was not very attentive,” Ancelotti launched after acknowledging that his team “had a good game” against a great rival. When Pep Guardiola was asked if he had seen the referee confused, the Catalan coach did not want to get into controversy. “I don’t know,” Guardiola simply replied, after acknowledging that the game had been “very close against a fantastic team.”

“Everything is very even,” Ancelotti also stressed, who also expects a balanced clash next Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium. “The tie is open,” acknowledged the coach of the current European champion.

Guardiola coincided with Ancelotti, although he recalled that the goals came when the opponents dominated. “When we were better, they marked us and when they were better, we scored,” acknowledged the City coach, who did not find an explanation for what happened and was surprised by not making a single change.

«I have seen that the team was balanced and in the end I have not carried out any, but I did not plan it. It has happened like this, “said Guardiola, who also praised the Real Madrid players for annulling Haaland. “It has not been easy for Erling, because they have covered the spaces very well,” he acknowledged.