“It was a deserved move through the round, we’re very happy.” Carlo Ancelotti celebrates reaching the semi-final, in pursuit of another big-eared Cup to win, and on the sidelines of the 2-0 success at Stamford Bridge with which he eliminated Chelsea, he is also keeping an eye on the Italian derby between two former teams: “Real must think only of themselves. I’m happy for Milan because they reach the semifinals after a long time, but I’m sorry for Napoli because I also appreciate Spalletti’s team.”

The comment

“We suffered in the first part of the match, then we found balance and brought home a well-deserved qualification”, said Ancelotti, summing up the double challenge with the Blues: “Many important episodes, even Courtois’ save on Cucurella, on which Chelsea could have scored the opening goal which would have put things differently.” And again, speaking to Movistar: “It was known that in this type of match you have to suffer to bring them home. In the first part of the match, Chelsea created problems for us on the left wing, then we managed to find our balance and play complete game. We maintained a very good level throughout the game, staying solid behind”.