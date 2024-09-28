Madrid (dpa)

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti did not reveal the features of his plan for the “derby” match against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Football League on Sunday, in light of the absence of French star Kylian Mbappe due to a muscle injury that will keep him out for three weeks.

Ancelotti was asked about his plans for the team in the absence of Mbappe, and he answered in a press conference on Saturday: “I do not care much about that. It is possible to rely on a 2-4-4 or 3-3-4 plan with the same formation of players. The matter here will depend on the positioning of the players within the team.” The stadium.

The veteran Italian coach added, “I do not care about the game plan, but rather my biggest focus is for the team to remain balanced and cohesive on the field.”

He also said, “There is no doubt that things will change in Mbappé’s absence, but not significantly; Because we used to play without him last season, we are sorry for his absence from the derby, but we can compensate for his absence well.”

Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid at the beginning of this season from Paris Saint-Germain, on a free transfer, remains the Spanish team’s most prominent weapon, as he scored 5 goals in the league this season.

Real Madrid’s technical director confirmed that French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has recovered from his injury and is in good condition, adding, “As long as the player is available and ready, he can participate for 90 minutes or not participate at all.”

Carlo Ancelotti said: “The derby match is always difficult in all leagues, but we learned the lesson of last year’s loss, and the team improved after that on the defensive level, and Atletico Madrid improved a lot over last season. “So it will be a difficult confrontation.”

Real Madrid, the league champion last season, is in second place with 17 points, after seven rounds, followed by Atletico Madrid in third place with 15 points, while Barcelona is at the top with 21 points.