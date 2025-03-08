Concerned but at the same time convinced that his team can fight until the end in all competitions, that was the image that Carlo Ancelotti gave at this morning’s press conference in Valdebebas prior to the game of tomorrow Sunday at the Bernabéu against Rayo Vallecano. “We are ready to fight all the games, taking into account the wear and tear. I am calmer for tomorrow because we have had five days off. Before Betis we had much less physical and mental level costs more. You have to take it into account. We are not in the ideal situation, but we are very close: very close to a final of the Cup, of the League leadership, of the quarterfinals of the Champions League … It is not ideal because that would be to be leaders in the League, but we are very close and ready to fight, ”he insisted.

Ancelotti gave explanations about the defeat of Villamarín again against Betis: “The game disappointed me because I thought the team was in a good time and did not expect that downturn. But it was isolated. I don’t think players choose matches. I think that in such a demanding season the wear is very high. Not in all matches you are 100%. The dynamic was good and we react well in the Champions League. We have returned to the good line. ”

The ray

Well organized and intense

The Real Madrid coach is concerned about the game against Rayo: “He is doing very well. It is well organized and intense. It will demand us. We must continue in the fight. Adding points is vital. We’re ok. We have had time to recover well since Tuesday, hopefully a good game comes out. ” Madrid was not able to win in Vallecas in the first round, where he tied (3-3). The strip team also tied at Bernabéu last season (0-0).

The coach made a defense of his template: “I do not make an individual balance of each player after each game. Sometimes it stands out more, sometimes another … I want to be focused on the team. For me it is important that the whole team work well, in attack and in defense. There are no envy in the team; If you stand out more, the others are happy. That is important. ”

Fede Valverde

Is available

Valverde can play tomorrow. This is what the Italian said: “It is available. He arrived just before Atleti, but has improved and is in good condition. You can play. I know where he likes to play: extreme right. It prefers to be pivot or interior and as a side too. In the future it will be one of the best, or it is because it is the best medium in the world and the best side … but its future will be in the middle of the field, ”he said.

Ancelotti spoke after Mbappé, criticized for his party against Atlético: “Against Atleti he did not do what he did against City (a Hat Trick). At the general level it does very well and we are very happy with him. We must keep in mind that it is not always at your best version. The season is demanding and is normal, especially in quality players, who have more ups and downs because it is genetic. He is doing very well. If we are in the eighths of Champions, it is a lot for him, who scored four goals in the tie. ”

The coach then analyzed Camavinga’s moment: “He has not had continuity Poque has had important injuries that have left him out three and a half months and that makes him more difficult to take continuity. Now he is improving little by little although in the last games he has had back pains that did not let him play 100%. He has endured the need for the team. He will return to his best version, ”he said.

The last praise went to Modric: “You can perfectly play tomorrow and against Atleti. It has no recovery problem and I am not surprised because I see what it does every day and how it acts in training. It is an example that young people have to follow. ”