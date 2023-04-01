The Brazilian Football Confederation’s interest in putting him in charge of the ‘Canarinha’ starred in Carlo Ancelotti’s press conference on the eve of the match between Real Madrid and Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabéu, corresponding to matchday 27 of the League . The Italian expressed his desire to continue at Real Madrid, but acknowledged being flattered by the siren songs coming from the country of samba. «I am not surprised by rumors and they do not worry me. The only thing I think about is fulfilling in this club while I’m here. Everything else, quite clear: I will continue until Madrid allows me. We are doing very well and I feel a lot of affection from the president, the fans and the players. My environment is calm and I, the same. There are two months left and we are going for titles, “said the transalpine, who nevertheless recalled that” nobody knows the future “and admitted that he is” excited “that his name sounds to train the four-time world champion.

“You have to respect contracts and I want to fulfill it,” insisted Ancelotti, who, however, no longer maintains his intention to stop training once his relationship with Real Madrid ends and would have no problem meeting with the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation if he requested it. «I don’t know him, but if he came, of course. Nice to greet you,” he said.

Ancelotti is not concerned about the possibility that the noise generated around his future could distract the team. “The atmosphere is calm. I don’t care what the press says. I think of Chelsea, Valladolid, Barcelona… The players know what they have to do and they don’t get distracted,” said the transalpine.

Real Madrid resumes the competition after the national team break with Nacho missing, due to suspension, and Mendy, due to injury, but rules out that Real Madrid has more physical problems than other teams. “Something is happening to us that happens to everyone. Mendy has had a lot of bad luck, nothing more. But those who have replaced him have done so in an outstanding way, “argued the Italian.

The embers of the last classic also came to light during Ancelotti’s appearance. On Saturday, Xavi Hernández came to the fore about an alleged campaign against Gavi, stating that if the Andalusian were a member of another team, the criticism would be different. If Vinicius played in another, would it also be different? They asked the Italian, who brought out his most sarcastic vein. «And if my grandfather had wheels he would be a car! Here everyone has their problems: Vinicius, Gavi… nothing, it’s football,” he commented.

Lastly, he downplayed the fact that Real Madrid will have one day less than Barça to prepare for the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg. «I think we have plenty of time to recover and arrive well. There is no downside,” he said.