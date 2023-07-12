Carlo Ancelotti, tax fraud of 400 thousand euros in Spain. “Ill-advised by consultants.” Towards an agreement

“Carlo Ancelotti will soon go to trial in Madrid for tax fraud”. This was reported by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, according to which the magistrate María Inmaculada Lova would conclude the investigation on the Italian coach of Real Madrid – who next year will become coach of Brazil (with a dream of the 2026 World Cup, the Seleçao has not triumphed since 2002) – and would hold him responsible for fraud against the tax authorities corresponding to 2014 for an amount of 386,361 EUR.

Ancelotti acknowledged the facts and pleaded guilty to the tax offence, explaining during his deposition in the courtroom that he had been badly advised by his tax advisers. The process should therefore close quickly with an agreement in which the former Milan and Juventus coach will accept a prison sentence, which will not be served under arrest, in addition to the payment of the disputed fee and the related fine.

