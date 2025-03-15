It was advanced by Real Madrid TV and confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti after the victory of the white team against Villarreal (1-2) in ceramics: “It’s the last time we played a game before 72 hours of rest”said the Italian coach, who confirmed that his team will not appear to the match if the deadline between two matches is lower than that period.

Only 66 hoursand a single training to prepare the duel against the Groguet team, separated the 120 -minute duel against Atlético de Madrid in Champions, which was decided in penalties, and the clash against the yellow submarine. A decisive encounter in the fight for the leaguebecause Real Madrid arrived with the same points (57) as Barça at the top of the table.

“This team has something special, it has character, commitment. You can’t always do it, sometimes I get angry with them, but I think we have to thank these players, than They have made a huge effort from January 3 to today [plazo en el que el Real Madrid ha jugado 22 partidos, uno cada tres días]. And even more today“Carletto valued the effort of his players.

Then the club and team position made clear: “It is the last time we played a game before 72 hours of rest. We have asked LaLiga twice to change the schedule and nothing has happened. This is the last time, “said Reggiolo’s. And more blunt was just after, when they asked if Real Madrid would not appear to have a schedule with a lower break:” No, no, of course. “

“I am proud of this team because it was a trap game for the rest hours and for the Villarreal game. We have endured at the physical level, but the team has ended up and exhausted. What we have done says a lot about this team and the resources of the workforce, “he valued too.