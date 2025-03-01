Carlo Ancelotti made a crude analysis in the press room after losing in Villamarín. “It has been a bad game,” recognized the Italian coach, who asked to react to Madrid with releasing in the Champions League. “Hopefully this game helps us wake up for the next game because we don’t win at Atlético Tuesday,” he said.

The white coach detected several problems in the game of his team. “After the first 20 minutes we have not had the initial rhythm or attitude or commitment. The opponent has deserved to win, ”he said, although he also pointed out that the whites had not been ordered. “In recent games the team was more orderly and compact and today we have not been able to do it,” he lamented.

The league? It is a hard blow. Losing at this time of the season costs a lot “

Carlo AncelottiReal Madrid coach





Facing the fight for the league, Ancelotti did not hesitate to admit that “it is a hard blow. Losing at this time of the season costs a lot. ” And warned his players about this final stretch of the championship. “All teams run and we haven’t done it well today.”

On the replacement of Mbappé with 2-1 on the scoreboard, the coach confessed that the French star “was not 100%.” “He has had the problem that he has not trained much and was not at his best level. It was not 100%. I have preferred to put Endrick that came from a good time, ”he explained his 75th minute decision.

Mbappé has had the problem that he has not trained much and was not at his best level. It was not 100%. I have preferred to put Endrick “

Carlo AncelottiReal Madrid coach





The great protagonist of Betis was Isco Alarcón, a former Mexican, who gave the assistance of the first Verdiblanco goal (a corner that finished off Cardoso) and who made the second of the premises from the penalty spot.

“I am dead, burst,” confessed the midfielder as soon as he finished the game, where his team was dealt with, which asked the Betics to keep their feet on the floor. “You have to continue and not come up.”

Isco wanted to emphasize his team’s great game to overcome and win. “Madrid has thousands of resources and is always difficult. Madrid has the best players in the world, a lot of quality and speed. Without the work of the entire team it would not have been possible. I am very happy for the moment Betis is living. ”

I owe myself to Betis and the selection is the dream of any player. I hope to have that opportunity after six or seven years without going “

Isco AlarcónBetis player





The Andalusian, who has scored 6 goals since he reappeared in December, does not lose hope of Luis de la Fuente’s call to the age of 32. “I owe myself to Betis and the selection is the dream of any player. I hope to have that opportunity after six or seven years without going. ” Isco does not play with Spain since June 2019.