Carlo Ancelotti celebrated Real Madrid’s achievement of the Copa del Rey at the La Cartuja Stadium, although he acknowledged that his pupils lost focus during a section of the match against Osasuna in the heat of Vinicius’s scuffles with several rojillo players. «We have played very well for 30 minutes, handling the ball well with an unstoppable Vinicius. Then I don’t know what happened, a little nervous. I have calmed him down a bit. This team has to do only one thing, which is play soccer. Other things mean losing control and concentration. In the second part we did not start well, they tied us but fortunately Rodrygo has changed the dynamics, “said the Italian at a press conference.

The transalpine was left with the image “of a final in a very beautiful environment against a very strong rival” and valued the title. “We’ve had moments of suffering and in the end we deserved to win, not only because of what we’ve done today but because of the path we’ve taken, beating very strong opponents,” explained the Real Madrid coach.

The man from Reggiolo thanked “this team, this squad, this club and this fans” after closing a circle and looking towards the first round of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu . “We have achieved something important by winning all possible titles in two seasons. Now we are preparing for Tuesday’s game in a good, happy and excited atmosphere”, he indicated without wanting to throw the bells into flight given the very high level of the squad led by Pep Guardiola: “I don’t know what can happen. We are going to compete, to fight because we are very close to another final and we will do everything possible, “he emphasized.

“Happy” although “tired” after a game fought from power to power, Ancelotti insisted on highlighting the difficulty of what has been achieved since he returned to Chamartín. “We will realize tomorrow what we have achieved not only tonight, but in these two seasons,” he added.

Rodrygo’s “spectacular” progress



He applauded the defensive improvement of his team, which had conceded eleven goals in the previous six games. “At the back we have done well because Osasuna has made many centers and we were well positioned,” he reviewed.

He praised Rodrygo, MVP of the final after defeating Osasuna with a double: «Ceiling? It is not known. He is a very elegant player who moves well and scores goals. He is doing very well, progressing in a spectacular way », he pointed out about the man from Osasco.

He hinted that Camavinga could return to midfield against Manchester City. “It is a possibility that we have to evaluate. Camavinga is also doing well as a winger, but as a pivot he is more used to it and it works better for him ». All in all, he defended Tchouaméni, despite the fact that he changed the former Monaco player in the second half when Real Madrid was having a worse time: “It wasn’t Tchouaméni’s problem. The moment of suffering was because we were slow at the start and they put good pressure on us. The change has been only to try a faster start from behind.

Finally, he sent a message to the white parish in the Champions code. “Go for Tuesday. Like many days at the Bernabéu, they are going to push us. We have a small advantage in the first leg, we played eleven against twelve », he closed.