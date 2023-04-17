Carlo Ancelotti praised the level of his players and the variety of records they have at their disposal before Real Madrid face Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Stamford Bridge. «The starting eleven is difficult to say. You can think about it one day and then those who don’t play a lot play a very good game and change your way. This is a template that changes my mind very often. Thinking of eleven is disrespecting those who play less”, stressed the Italian on the eve of a stake that the whites face with their guard up despite the 2-0 win at the Santiago Bernabéu and the crisis in which the clubs have plunged. ‘blues’ because, he recalled, “in this type of competition anything can happen”. “We are good, motivated. It’s an important game in an important competition. We have to play a full game because there are 90 minutes left, “he said.

The Reggiolo coach highlighted the fact that Real Madrid is on the brink of playing what would be their fourth semifinal of the top continental competition in as many seasons under his aegis. «In this club we are very clear about what we have to do, which is not to always win, but to compete until the end with all the energy we have. We are lucky to be able to play another semifinal and we have to go step by step. If we reach the semifinals of the Champions League this year, we have also done well because it is the most important competition in the world and reaching the semifinal two years in a row is good, “he pointed out.

He took on the pressure that comes with directing a team that has fourteen big ears in its cabinets. «By history this club is the king of the competition. We are part of this club that has won the European Cup fourteen times. We would like to magnify this story by winning this competition”, stressed the transalpine, who did not hide that Chelsea “is in a difficult moment”, but warned that they are “faced with a huge opportunity” to reverse that situation on Tuesday.

The ‘blues’ come to the clash after a defeat against Brighton that angered their fans and Todd Boehly, owner of the Stamford Bridge club who went down to the dressing room at the end of the game to talk to the players. Ancelotti normalized the gesture of the North American magnate. “I think this can motivate the players. At Chelsea they are not going through a good moment and it can inspire the players to play better. I think it’s a nice gesture. If the president came after each game, I would feel comfortable. He has the right to know what are the reasons for the coach’s decisions », he defended.

The controversies of Barça



He avoided entering the controversies that surround Barça these days. “For us, the important thing is to play football. Sometimes, honestly, there are teams more used to playing in the afternoon and teams more used to playing at night. But the calendar requires you to play at four o’clock or at two o’clock and you have to always be prepared,” he pointed out following complaints from Xavi Hernández at the end of the match between the Catalans and Getafe on Sunday at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. «I have not seen the appearance because we were traveling. It is a matter that is under investigation and I do not have an opinion, “he replied when asked about the attack that Joan Laporta carried out this Monday against Real Madrid as a striker for the ‘Negreira case’.

He hid his cards about the eleven that he will have against Chelsea when he was asked about Nacho, absent in posh appointments despite the great performance that the multi-purpose man from Alcalá always offers. «If the eleven of the first leg or the classic is repeated, it affects Nacho, Ceballos or Asensio. There are more than eleven who deserve to play at this time, “said the Italian, who repeated what was said about his future in previous interventions. “I have a contract until 2024 and I would like to stay at Real Madrid.”

He avoided ruling on Jude Bellingham, the object of desire for Real Madrid and other clubs such as Manchester City. “He is a Dortmund player and I don’t like to talk about players from other teams,” he dribbled.

He did manifest himself about Kroos, effective as a pivot in recent games despite the fact that the German did not like that role too much in the past. «His position of him does not change much. He doesn’t change his handling of the ball in possession and defensively he doesn’t change much. To support Kroos as a pivot we need important collective work, which is what you need in modern football. If you don’t defend with eleven you have a problem», he said of the Greifswald metronome, «which he described as «a legend» that still has a rope. «He is at a good level physically and mentally. As he already said, he would like to finish his career in Madrid », he closed.