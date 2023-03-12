Real Madrid has an important task for the next market, the signing of a center forward. As has happened for this match against Espanyol de Barcelona, Karim Benzema has been absent on many occasions this year due to injury. The Frenchman is a legend of the team and that cannot be denied, but nobody is eternal and they know that in the capital of Spain where they already think that it is time to carry out the generational change of ‘9’.
In 90min we have closely followed this Real Madrid hunt for a center forward, the options on the table are a priority, Vlahovic this summer or Mbappé in 2024, the name of Goncalo Ramos is also liked but it is a plan C that has no moment great sustenance Although, Carlo Ancelotti has other plans in his head and if the Italian continues with the club for the following year, he will push for the arrival of one of his favorites. richarlison.
According to information from sources in Spain, Carlo will recommend Florentino Pérez to finalize the signing of Richarlison. The historic coach is a true believer in the Tottenham player whom he managed within Everton and brought to his highest level. Carletto considers himself capable of taking the current Spurs player to the best version of him as a center forward and the reality is that the coach prefers his former coach over all other options in the month.
#Ancelotti #thinks #signing #Richarlison
Leave a Reply