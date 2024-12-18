In an irregular year, particularly in his drift in the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti found a smile tonight: the white coach is 65 years old and has fifteen titles on the Merengue bench, more than any other coach in the club’s history.

For this reason, perhaps relieved because the course will no longer end blank, Ancelotti raised the value of this title, not at all a trivial matter:

“It’s a success,” commented the white coach at the foot of the field. “It is true that at the beginning things were not going well,” he added, referring to the first quarter of an hour of the game. But then we have been taking control of the situation. And that has its merit, because these types of finals that are played in the middle of the season are not easily resolved, they can get complicated.”

And then he confessed: “It was evident that there was a difference in quality between them and us. But it had to be proven on the field of play. And we have done it with attitude, playing between the lines and marking the differences. We have done it with Vinícius (MVP of the match), but also with Mbappé and Rodrygo, who has also been very good” (all three have scored tonight).

As if he were listening to his coach’s applause, Rodrygo declared himself recomposed after the range of injuries that has complicated his life in recent months: “I was out for a month and then I played a game and got injured again. He has been screwed mentally because he wanted to help the team and couldn’t. “Everyone helped me in this process and now I am happy because, if I am well, I can help,” said the Brazilian, author of the second target.

Guillermo Almada, coach of Pachuca, recognized himself as overcome by the circumstances: “From the middle of the field up, this Madrid is very difficult to contain.”