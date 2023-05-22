The Real manager is tough after the defeat against Valencia: “La Liga has a racism problem, but nothing will happen.” The Valencian managers instead spoke of an isolated episode and asked for an apology from the Italian coach

Saddened, and enraged, Carlo Ancelotti. Valencia-Real Madrid as expected is bringing with it enormous controversy for what happened with Vinicius, insulted, angry and expelled. On TV and in the press conference, the Real Madrid coach was clear, and spoke in very harsh tones: “If they shout ‘Monkey’ at a player and a coach has to think about replacing him, there is something wrong in La Liga. La Liga has a problem. Against racism we must stop the games. Here is a stadium that shouts ‘Monkey’ and the game must be stopped. That’s what I told the referee. He replied that a protocol needs to be activated, but which protocol… I’m not there though. A full stadium uttered racial slurs. But nothing will happen, because nothing ever happens.” See also Mbappé surprises by declaring in perfect Spanish after beating Real Madrid

ALL THE STADIUM — “No, I don’t want to talk about football. You can’t play football like this – he continued -, this is too serious a thing: they threw a ball onto the pitch while we were attacking, they insulted Vinicius all the time, and in the end they sent him off. What are we talking about? It’s 2023, there can’t be racism, we have to go home. I repeat, you have to stop the game, you can’t continue playing, it’s impossible. I told the referee that I would remove it, he said no, he would activate the protocol. I’m very sad, I’ve never thought about changing a player because they’re insulting him. Vinicius the only thing he wants to do is play football. He’s not angry, he’s sad. The match had to be stopped because he wasn’t a person who went crazy, it was a whole stadium that went crazy ”.

THE DEFENSE OF VALENCIA — Valencia journalists protested and told Ancelotti that it wasn’t the whole stadium that was making racist insults, but only some people: “The stadium was shouting dumb, not mono (monkey, ed)”. Carlo replied convinced by claiming that it was all Mestalla who insulted his player, “Do you think the referee activates the protocol for an episode of racism because they shout ‘tonto’?” he replied to the reporter. Valencia immediately issued a statement denying the claim, citing an isolated incident and condemning the violence and racism. And then he asked for Carlo’s apologies: “There was an error in Ancelotti’s interpretation probably due to the language, he understood one word for another – said Javier Soris, manager of Valencia -. You can’t accuse an entire fan base of racism completely unfairly. When Ancelotti realizes his mistake, he will have to apologize ”. See also Olympic gold, doping and disqualification: Alex Schwazer, story of rises and falls

