The situation suffered by Vinicius Júnior in Spanish football has caused that on the eve of Real Madrid’s debut in the Club World Cup, its coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has assured this Tuesday regarding the player that “it seems that he is guilty when in reality it is the victim”. The Italian has affirmed that Vinicius and his teammates do not have to defend themselves against anything: “It is a problem in Spanish football, of which I am a part and I think we have to solve it. It is something that I do not understand”.

Ancelotti appeared at a press conference at the Príncipe Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat (Morocco), where he showed his squad’s enthusiasm for winning the Club World Cup, a competition that they consider to be the finishing touch to last season’s success: “A World Cup for Clubs is a very important event. It means you’ve done well to get here. We are very excited in a country where we have many fans. It is an opportunity to give them happiness and finish off a fantastic season, last year’s, and gain new impetus for this one, in which we have many challenges to achieve”.

The Italian coach showed maximum respect for his first rival in the semifinals of the tournament. “Al Ahly has a great history, one of the most important in world football. They have won many titles, they have experience in these competitions, they have played this World Cup many times. It will be competed and matched ”, he pointed out.

Waiting for Courtois, Militao and Benzema

Despite the fact that Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão and Karim Benzema did not travel with the rest of his teammates, Ancelotti hopes that one of them will be able to make it to Saturday’s game if Real Madrid reach the final. Lucas Vázquez, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard are ruled out.

“They are on the tournament list because we think they can recover for Saturday’s game, we’ll see what happens. At the moment we have preferred to leave them in Madrid for their treatment. If they are well, they will travel on Thursday for the game on Saturday, ”he confirmed.

Lastly, despite the defeat in Mallorca in LaLiga, Ancelotti maintained that his team is on the ascendant line after an irregular month of January. “The demand is very high, we have to evaluate what has happened, but the team is growing, I still think so despite a defeat that has hurt us.”

“There are signs that we are improving, that we arrive at this point in the season in good physical condition to fight for an important title. We have injuries due to a terrible schedule, but within the team we are confident that we are going to do well this season”, he declared.

