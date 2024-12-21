Carlo Ancelotti appeared this morning in the Valdebebas press room after his victory in the Intercontinental to take stock of the year 2024, one day before tomorrow’s match against Sevilla at the Bernabéu. The Italian has left the most complicated days behind him and looked relaxed and confident. “I give this year an A+. Taking into account the many difficulties we have had, and despite everything, we have won five titles. Next year the objective will be the same: compete, fight and win the Champions League. Again,” he said.

The coach pointed out the best and worst moment of 2024. “The happiest… there are many. It has been a fantastic year, maybe unrepeatable, I don’t know. We will try, because this squad has a very high level. The Champions League against Dortmund has been the happiest because the European Cup always is. The saddest… I don’t know, because we haven’t lost much this year. Barcelona’s 0-4 at the Bernabéu, perhaps. I ask Santa Claus that there be no more criticism in 2025. But criticism is normal, I already said it too.”

Ancelott also spoke about how he sees the League: “It will be a more competitive League than in recent years. Atlético has all the resources to fight for her and they will do so. It will be entertaining. And you can win with less than 90 points,” he stated.

Mbappe

The adaptation period has ended

The Madrid coach is happy with Mbappé: “His adaptation period is over and he is already showing a good version, but he can still improve. He has recovered from his last injury and I see him more motivated, more excited. “I needed this time, like anyone does, but it has already come to an end.”

Ancelotti spoke about Mendy and Alaba: “Mendy is recovered and available for tomorrow. Alaba is also doing parts of training. He will return to the group on the 30th and will be available, I believe, by mid-January.”

The most worrying thing

Unnecessary turnovers

The coach also spoke about the team’s problems: “I am worried about unnecessary turnovers. It’s something we have to talk about because, as the word goes, they are unnecessary. It can be improved. “Sometimes we take risks we don’t need to,” he said.

Finally, Ancelotti commented on the work of his attacking players: “They have not been able to play many games together because sometimes Rodrygo has been injured, other times Bellingham… but I see them adapting well, in general. Sometimes Mbappé has fallen to the left and Vinicius has fallen inside. Or vice versa. I don’t want to give the four a fixed position, but rather that they have mobility, freedom. Where does Kylian have to improve? In continuity. Let him be able to make those plays that only he knows how to make more frequently.”