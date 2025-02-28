



Carlo Ancelotticoach of real Madridhe has been the protagonist in the press room of the Sports City of Valdebebas of the White team at the press conference prior to the Madrid displacement to Benito Villamarín to play tomorrow Saturday, starting at 6.30 pm, the match corresponding to the 26th day of LaLiga 24-25 against the Real Betis. The Italian coach has spoken little about the Verdiblanco team and when asked about the Red Card forgiven to the Bético Antony He has responded by defending his own: «I speak of Bellingham and his red seems an injustice. I don’t want to talk about Antony “he said seriously.

Questioned by the party, Ancelotti valued that «we arrived with a good dynamics. Also Betis. He is a well -worked rival and has quality. Individual and collective. It is a game with a lot at play «. Also confirmed the Low of Federico Valverde: «Neither scheduled rest, nor injury. It has one Little discomfort And it will not be available tomorrow, but in the next game «.

The Italian coach Do not look Even the first leg of the Eighth Final of the Champions before him Atlético de Madridscheduled for Tuesday, and focuses on the duel against the Verdiblancos to comment that «they are three vital points For the League. We will get the best team without thinking about Tuesday’s game. The dynamic is good. In the last games we have put fresh legs and has worked. They not only worry our casualties, but also the strength of the rival. It is a match where everything can happen. “

Finally, he lamented by the injuryDani Ceballosfallen with a muscular problem in the last minutes of the Copa del Rey party against the Royal Society that will make him be of low to Utrerano about the next two months: «It is a shame about Ceballos, I was contributing a lot. But, as always, we are going to replace. There are those who forget that Camavinga played the Champions League final this year. The two pivots were Kroos and Camavinga. It has the quality to play. Also Modric, Tchouameni … «, he said to end.