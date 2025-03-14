Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid technician, passed the page of everything that happened in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Atlético de Madrid, already focused on his next chapter in the competition, before the Arsenal, and just said about the penalty of Julián Álvarez annulled in the batch that “the rule must be respected”.

UEFA expressed in a statement on Thursday that the Argentine striker of Atlético de Madrid Julián Álvarez twice the ball touched on the launch of the penalty, that the Polish referee Szymon Marciniak annulled at the request of the VAR in the metropolitan batch.

Ancelotti did not want to comment on whether the norm must be modified in case, such as Julian, there is no voluntariness and the launch must be repeated. “I have no idea what I would do because I am not on this site,” he said without wanting to play the role of those in charge of reviewing the FIFA Regulation.

“I have no idea what I would do with the norm because it is not what touches me”

But the Italian coach was overwhelming and brief in his opinion on the action of controversy. “There is this rule and you have to respect it,” he said.

“For us the game is over and we are happy to be in the quarterfinals. Everything that happens around this game does not see it, we are focused on tomorrow that closes a long period with many games. We want to close it well to go to the pause of selections matches in good dynamics, ”he said, passing page.