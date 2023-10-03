See also Bad luck and ingenuity, Milan collapses on the most beautiful. Hajduk goes to the final pushed by 17,000 fans

There could not have been a sweeter return to Naples for Carlo Ancelotti, who was sacked four years ago after a Champions League match. In their first match against Maradona, his Real Madrid give a strong boost to the group and gain three very important points with a view to qualifying. “It was a difficult match, fought for the whole ninety minutes. We conceded an avoidable goal, but we were dangerous and we played well. The penalty kick is very doubtful, generally it is not whistled especially in the Champions League, the rule says that in these cases shouldn’t be assigned and I was telling the fourth official Frappart. Afterwards it was complicated but Modric’s introduction allowed us to control the game better and we managed to obtain an important victory against a strong team on a complex pitch.” observed the Spanish coach at the end of the match.

on Bellingham and Valverde

—

Inevitable words of praise for Jude Bellingham, who showed off all his class in Naples too. “It’s surprising that he is 20 years old. He has extraordinary talent, personality, character and it is these last aspects that surprise me the most. He is showing all his talents”. Valverde was no exception, who decided the match with a long-range shot. “He made an incredible shot, it’s funny to think that it was Meret’s own goal, it’s absurd. He has this type of conclusions, he is a great footballer who among his many qualities also has ballistic ones. It doesn’t matter how many goals he manages to score.” The coach concluded by discussing the game plan to limit Osimhen. “We tried to stay one on one against him, we suffered but the central defenders played well without giving space behind them. Against a striker like that it’s difficult not to be apprehensive, especially when hitting high balls.”