The title of king has never suited him so well. The La Liga victory was the only one he missed: Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win the title in the five main European championships. A journey made of successes that began in 2004 with the triumph on the Milan bench, continued with Chelsea (2010), Paris Saint-Germain (2013) and Bayern Munich (2017). The leadership in the Bundesliga had also made him the first coach to win in four of the major leagues, an undertaking in which no one has yet succeeded and which gives the right dimension to the goal that Ancelotti has reached. Overall, he is the second manager to have won the championship in at least five different countries.