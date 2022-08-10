With Real Carlo he challenges Eintracht: he can become the first coach to win four editions: “There are six titles at stake and we want to win them all”

Carlo Ancelotti has yet another record at hand. After being the first coach to win 4 European Cups or Champions in May, after being the first to win the “Scudetto” in the 5 main European championships, today in Helsinki he can beat Guardiola with 4 triumphs in the Uefa Super Cup. Also dragging Real to the 5 successes in the trophy, such as “his” Milan and Barça. At 63, the maestro from Reggiolo, with 22 titles on the showcase including national ones, never ceases to amaze. This time we have to overcome Eintracht, surprisingly the last champion of the Europa League.

There is Götze – Who lost Kostic, on the way to Turin. And he has acquired former Bayern and Dortmund expert Mario Götze, world champion in 2014 with his goal against Messi’s Argentina, Argentine striker Alario ex River and Leverkusen, and French forward Kolo Muani from Nantes. A market with around 25 million spending. Ancelotti, on the other hand, having missed Mbappé, bet everything on Rudiger, free from Chelsea, and 20-year-old Tchouameni in midfield, costing 80 million. “I am extremely proud, the last season was an incredible – said Carletto days ago -. We weren’t the favorites in the Champions League, we succeeded because of the great cohesion and quality of the team. The key factors: humility and experience of the elderly. . Besides the energy and enthusiasm of the young people, Tchouameni and Rudiger are two of the best in the world in their roles “. In short, confidence for 2022-23 which officially begins today for Real. The Germans started on 1 August with the German cup and last Friday in the Bundesliga debut there was the home coat (6-1) collected by Bayern. See also F1 Videos | The starting grid for the Miami GP

Six titles – Ancelotti puts his hands forward, as usual: “Eintracht has the advantage of having started the season earlier, but as always we will play to win.” Then a reflection on the future: “This season there are 6 titles at stake for us and we want to fight for everyone. We always look forward, never back. Of course, recent successes reinforce our belief, but we must focus on the next matches”. Most likely Ancelotti will count on the old guard. There is a ballot between Mendy and Rudiger, which could move Alaba to the left in defense, his old role. Carlo hopes that the state of form expressed by Roi Benzema in the last part of last season is still at a high level. The King of the Champions League with 15 goals and of the La Liga with 27 goals, finished at Ballon d’Or levels, a trophy that this time will be awarded on October 17, before the World Cup. In Finland tonight Benzema can overcome the myth Raul, as the second scorer in the history of Real (behind Ronaldo), beating him with 323 goals in blanco, and reach Marcelo and Paco Gento with 23 trophies in Madrid. A sacred monster. As Maestro Carletto on the bench: “We are ready, the team seems to me in great shape. The joy that these successes give make you feel as if no one should ever take your place”. Before the match also spoke the hero of Saint Denis, Vinicius, who decided the Champions final against Liverpool, who had nice words for his compatriot Rodrygo, also in a runoff with Valverde at the start: “The key game was the return with City to the Bernabeu, when Rodrygo entered and with the two goals in recovery brought us to the final. The best moment of the season “. See also Neymar and Ramos are still doubtful for the confrontation against Real Madrid

Oliver says – The Austrian coach Oliver Glasner is instead at the beginning of his journey. After years of apprenticeship in Salzburg, Ried and Linz, he won in Frankfurt, where he has been joining for a year. Having survived a brain hemorrhage as a player in training in 2011, he said: “It’s not a head to head between Ancelotti and me. But a challenge to Real, one of the greatest clubs in history. We have the right character and spirit. When things get difficult, let’s not lose faith in ourselves but multiply our efforts “. Who knows if tonight will be enough.

