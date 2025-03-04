Although Real Madrid reaped an important victory in Bernabéu against Atlético (2-1), a first step to get into the Champions League rooms, caution reigned in the white costume. “It has been difficult today, imagine on Wednesday. It will not change much, even Atlético will squeeze more. They are the eighths but it could be the final, ”Anncelotti analyzed.

The Madrid coach lamented “the losses of the ball in the first half”, but valued “the improvement” after the rest and the “effort” of his pupils. ” “I am happy for my game and the team. I had done the goal in training, ”Rodrygo, author of the first goal and MVP of the duel, said.

We are alive and we may have a good night ”

Diego SimeoneAtletico de Madrid coach





Brahim also marked, who highlighted “the only thing and incredible” that is to play at Bernabéu, where “you have to give everything.” “At any time we can liar. Another magical night, ”added the scorer.

“A very tactical game. We were able to resolve your initial goal better. The great merit was not to lower the arms and not get carried away by scenic fear. We are alive and we may have a good night on Wednesday, ”he said on the other side Simeone.

Simeone calls for his players. JUANJO MARTIN / EFE

One of the rojiblancos arguments will be Julián Álvarez, a scorer in the Bernabéu. “They made the goals in the right moments. They have great players, but there are 90 minutes left with our people, ”explained the striker.

