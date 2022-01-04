How could it be otherwise, Carlo Ancelotti is very aware of what happened last season to Real Madrid during his visit to Alcoy. For this reason, the Italian coach does not want any kind of confidence. I have not seen the game. I know what happened because the players have told me about it. This defeat against Alcoyano is still open. The players know what has happened better than me and what does not have to happen tomorrow, “he said at a press conference in which he advanced that he will have eleven guarantees so that that embarrassment does not repeat itself.

«It is a different party. It is a direct tie that we play outside and in an important competition. It is not cheating, but it is different because you play the competition. We started this Cup, which is very important. The objective is to win it. It will be a game where we need a lot of things. Not only the quality, where in theory we are superior, but it will demand other things: win the duels, focus on the set pieces … There are some casualties because some players have had discomfort: Benzema, Modric, Mendy. Courtois is the only one who is not going to play because I want Lunin to play, “said the Real Madrid coach.

Ancelotti left very upset on Sunday by the defeat of his team at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez where, he said, his players took an additional day of vacation. Have they returned from the holiday yet? «Yes, we are back. I am very confident in this team, in the motivation they have to play this game. We are going to take it seriously because there is no other way if we want to reach the end of this competition, have a lot of respect from our rivals. We know of the difficulties that we may have, I am going to put the best team possible, “he said.

Another of those rivals who are locked behind will await Real Madrid at El Collao, precisely those who have created the most difficulties for them so far this season. “It is clear that this type of game costs us more. We have to do something different in these games where there are no spaces. You have to do more movement without the ball, a more direct game. But to do that we need players who think about putting the ball behind the line and forwards who attack it. We are going to work on it because it can be a way to have more opportunities against closed teams, “said Reggiolo’s coach.

Planning the next season



Ancelotti did not want to value the words of Giovanni Branchini, the Italian representative who has reported an alleged offer of 50 million from Real Madrid to take over the services of Kylian Mbappé this January. «As I have said many times, it does not seem fair to talk about players who are not here. I have a very good relationship with Branchini, but I prefer not to talk about this, “he stressed. He made it clear, yes, that Florentino Pérez’s plans for the coming campaign are already outlined. “The planning for the next season is already done,” he said.

Ancelotti said he is not contemplating any exit in the winter market. “We don’t have this idea of ​​leaving players because, firstly, nobody has asked for it and, secondly, the management of the squad is quite good. I have no problem with any of them, they are all training well and I don’t think we will have outings in the month of January, “he said.

Less clear was regarding the reasons why Bale still does not enter the group dynamics. “It is not that he is injured, he is not well and he is doing individual work. He can play against Valencia or we will take him to Arabia for the Super Cup, “he said. He affirmed, yes, that the Welshman is committed. «Bale is committed because he has a six-month contract and he wants to respect it. We have to do what we can to keep him well. If you are not feeling well, you are afraid of having a problem, we have to evaluate it. The fact of not commenting on the injuries is a problem for society to respect the privacy of each one, “he added.

He applauded the work of Ceballos, who could make his debut in Alcoy, after missing the first part of the season due to the injury he suffered at the Olympic Games. «I like him as a player, his personality, his character on the pitch … He is doing well. In the second part of the season it will be important for us because he has the quality to be on the Madrid squad, “he said of the Utrera midfielder.

He confirmed that Vinicius will not travel to Alcoy, despite the fact that the Brazilian is already negative. «Vinicius can train and can play. He has already respected the protocol, but he stays here to be ready against Valencia “, he commented. Finally, he spoke about Lunin, who will start on Wednesday in the same field where he played his, so far, only game with Real Madrid, conceding two goals. «Lunin has the Alcoyano season ticket (laughs). He knows the field and the environment well, so he can play a good game. The only thing I have told him is that because of his quality he deserves to play more », he closed.