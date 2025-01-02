Is Madrid going to sign in this winter market? Well, unlike the last five years, the intention is that, but there is only one option for it to materialize. Madrid wants to bring forward the signing of Alexander-Arnold to this month of January, but at the moment Liverpool has no intention of doing so. THE English club already knows from Madrid that the white club’s intention is to sign Trent, a contract that is practically done for summer, when the contract ends, but that is going to try to get ahead of this winter market due to the need to reinforce that position now, due to Carvajal’s serious injury. It seems difficult for Liverpool to agree to part with him now, in mid-season, one of their emblematic players. It is not a question of money, but of honor. For Liverpool, the 20 million that Madrid can pay for a player whose contract expires in six months is not going to mean anything, but in sporting terms the team has many options to win the Premier League and is a clear candidate to fight for the Champions League. objectives that will be more accessible with Alexander-Arnold than without him.Related News Standard FOOTBALL Yes The board of Alexander-Arnold, the son and legend of Anfield that Madrid craves Rubén Cañizares | Special envoy to LiverpoolBut Madrid is going to try and that is why Carlo Ancelotti, in his first press conference of the year, has not closed the door to the winter market as he has done in previous seasons. He knows that there are conversations underway and has avoided going into the depth of the issue: «Talking about this in this context is more complicated… We’ll see. We have many games in January and we are focused on this. It is not easy for me to talk about the market at the moment.” A textbook passage that indirectly confirms these negotiations, and a passage that has also been chosen to talk about the Laporta scandal and the non-registration of Dani Olmo: “I don’t know the matter in detail. What I can say is respect all clubs, institutions and rules. But I can’t answer

#Ancelotti #talks #AlexanderArnold #difficult #talk #market #time