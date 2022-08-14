Carlo Ancelotti He is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the recent history of world football, taking into account he knew how to crown himself in the most powerful teams of the Old Continent, such as Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Bayern, PSG and Real Madrid.
After winning the European Super Cup with “Merengue”, the 63-year-old Italian coach surprised by stating that the Spanish team will be the last he will command in his long careersince he will retire from the professional technical direction.
“This stage in Madrid puts an end to my career. After the whites I leave it. Madrid It’s the top of football, it makes sense to end this experience here.”he explained in an interview with Il Messaggero, published this Saturday, so everything indicates that after the end of his bond in 2024 he will say goodbye to the substitute banks.
On the other hand, the coach who has 24 titles to his credit gave his opinion on the candidates to win the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and Lionel Scaloni’s Argentine team was mentioned on that list.
“Brazil and France are the strongest teams. Then I say Argentina, there is always Messi“, he said, although he later added three other selected ones: “Spain is the other big one to watch. I add England and Germany, with a renewal process.”
Finally, Ancelotti is concerned about how the World Cup players will return and that is why he delved into the subject: “The postworld is the real question mark. The main issue will not be the preparation to be redone, but the mental aspect. Normally, after a tournament of this level, players go on vacation, but this time they will have to go back to base and go back to work. They will not disconnect and this is the real question:what will be your physical and mental health when the championships start again? culminated.
#Ancelotti #talked #Real #Madrid #club #Argentina #favorite #World #Cup
Leave a Reply