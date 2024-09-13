For the fifth round of LaLiga 2024/25, Real Madrid will have a difficult commitment when they visit Real Sociedad. So far, the Merengues are in second position, with two wins and two draws and look down on Barcelona, who have not dropped any points along the way.
Before the match, Carlo Ancelotti appeared before the media in the usual press conference and did not leave any topic uncovered: the poor form of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and the Ballon d’Or, Arda and more.
“Vinicius is not at his best but he is still important for us. We are in no hurry and he is always important. The last concern for me is his condition because he always works well for me and can reach his best. When a player is not at 100%, the important thing is that he can give what he can.”
“I think he hasn’t been valued enough for the Ballon d’Or. He should have been in the top 30 without a doubt. He scored in both games against City in the last Champions League and was very important. We like to have a player who can play in different positions and perform well.”
“Güler is responding well. He was used against Valladolid and did well. From now on he will have a leading role but there are no undisputed starters in this squad.”
“Arda Güler cannot play as a double pivot, but he can play as an inside midfielder. We have to train him because we have never trained him there. He is a tough player, with physical qualities, but not for defending.”
“Kylian has finished his training. He started the season late and has improved his condition with matches. They are doing very well and are happy.”
“Valverde’s level is very high. I don’t know if he’s shy, but every day he takes on more responsibility in the dressing room. We’ve asked at an environmental level that they have a leading role. Kroos, Nacho, Casemiro, Karim, were leaders in their day, and now Valverde has to take the reins. I no longer see a shy player, but a very important one who progresses every day. He has everything that a high-level midfielder needs. He has physique, quality… he’s spectacular.”
