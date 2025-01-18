Carlo Ancelotticoach of Real Madrid, this Saturday addressed Diego Pablo Simeone’s words regarding the Copa del Rey refereeing at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Madrid coach took out his fang to respond to the statements of his colleague on the Atlético de Madrid bench and explained that perhaps they are due to the fact that there are “thorns that hurt.”

«These are things that are sometimes said for the gallery. I think the entire football world is aware of what Real Madrid has represented in these 125 years of history. The entire football world is very clear about it. I guess they are thorns that hurt“, he declared at a press conference about the sentence of the Atlético de Madrid coach, who, when asked about the missed penalty on the Celta Swedberg player in the Cup match against Real Madrid, said that this type of “episodes” are repeated “for 100 years” in the white house.

However, he did not want to answer the question of whether he would be sitting on the bench if he had gone on a run of 5 points out of 21 in LaLiga like Barcelona. «It’s better that I don’t answer you. I think to each his own. I think that the job of a coach, as I have said, is not an easy job, but it is better to have these problems on this bench than on other benches,” he indicated.

In this sense, he acknowledged that he feels the support of the club. «I have a very good relationship with the president, with José Ángel Sánchez and with the entire club, I don’t have any problems. I feel supported every moment since I arrived here, and it will be that way until the last day. We continue working together, trying to do the best, as always. It doesn’t bother me at all when people question me because it’s part of my job.», he stated.









He also did not avoid talking about the whistles received by him and some players at the Bernabéu after the defeat in the Spanish Super Cup against the Catalans. «You always have to improve and learn. I like new things, I like to learn, I like to look at what’s new. When you think you know everything, you start to lower your level. There are many things that I have to improve. The responsibility of a coach is that his team plays football well; Sometimes we have done it and sometimes we haven’t, and there we have to improve,” he stressed.

Responsible for the version against Barça

«The team’s version against Barcelona is my responsibilityand for the fans to whistle for me for this match is absolutely acceptable and also fair. I don’t think people will forget what we have done here; “This team is alive and fighting, and will fight until the end,” he continued.

Having to play three days after the duel against the Galicians, he confessed that “not everyone has recovered”, and that for this reason he has “lowered the intensity a little” in training. «We have only done a little tactical work, nothing more, but I think they are going to recover. I often complain about the schedule, that there isn’t much to do. A game at half past nine in August can be understood, because it is very hot, but a game at half past nine in January, a little less,” he said.

For this reason, he warned of the danger of becoming overconfident this Sunday against Las Palmas. «It is a game like all those in LaLiga: we have to compete, we have to fight, taking into account that we have to be there to compete in LaLiga. It is an important moment because the second leg of the season begins, we are close to first position. “It is time to score points, taking into account the strength of the rival, who is doing well,” he expressed.

In another order of things, the Italian coach assured that Endrick He has a chance of being a starter, although “the idea is to include those who are more used to it. We have Mbappé and also Rodrygo in good shape,” he said, analyzing the Brazilian’s role. «My idea has never changed. I always think that we can count on him, taking into account the learning that a young player like him, 18 years old, who comes from Brazil, has to adapt. We have to take this into account. He is doing very well, he is working, he is very serious and very professional. He has taken advantage of the minutes I have given him by scoring goals, showing his quality. He will take advantage of the minutes that I am going to give him in the future to continue with his learning,” he noted.

He also confirmed that David Alaba Alright. «He played 40 minutes on Thursday with a good feeling. He lacks rhythm a little, it’s normal, but his knee responds very well and he will be in the squad. He can play and have minutes tomorrow. He is not going to start the game, but he may have minutes, because he is very close to joining the team,” he explained.

Vinicius and Mbappé

Finally, Ancelotti stated that Vinícius “is calmer”. «I think he has learned from what happened with the red card. “We miss him because he is a great player,” he declared, before also talking about Kylian Mbappé. «I don’t know if he is more of a leader or not, but I think that with each passing day he seeks more prominence on the field. I think his attitude has not changed off the field, in training, he is very humble. His prominence on the field has increased a lot, showing a very high level. This helps us. His adaptation period is over, I said it a month ago. In each game it seems that his level rises,” he stated.