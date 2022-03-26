His career speaks for itself. In Madrid they are sacrificing one of the best coaches of the last twenty years for a bad approach in a Clásico.
Ancelotti is a coach who is very capable of creating a winning team and he already showed it in his first stage at Real Madrid. He has an exaggerated amount of virtues that allow him to mix various forms of play in the same match. His teams are characterized by a vertical and dizzying game when they need it and calmer when the scoreboard requires it.
This Real Madrid is the undisputed leader of LaLiga and is qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Bernabéu against Xavi’s Barça was a small slip, and any supporter would have been able to forget it and move forward supporting the coach who has allowed them to enjoy such a comfortable position in the league championship.
Carletto still has a lot to contribute to this Madrid, and when this summer they sign something more mordant (Kylian Mbappé), and a key midfielder in the generational change of the CKM (Tchouameni or Kimmich), it is very likely that the Italian coach once again closes the mouths of all his detractors.
In Madrid it is customary to crucify the coaches at the first change. There are many people against the figure of Zidane, and that he won three consecutive Champions. Memory is very important in this sport, and although sometimes misleading, it is often essential for the management of a team.
The squad supports their coach, and the president is delighted with the team’s situation in the middle of March. They are the only ones who have a real chance of making a double. And of the good ones.
In short, all those who have been criticizing his methods for weeks will end up agreeing with the one who is and will be one of the best coaches in the world.
