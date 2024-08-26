Carlo Ancelotti insisted Kylian Mbappe will open his LaLiga account soon after failing to score in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Real Valladolid.
Mbappé scored on his competitive debut in the UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta but has failed to find the net in his two LaLiga appearances to date, raising questions over his adaptation to the team alongside Vinicius Junior.
However, Ancelotti insisted that Mbappe will remain Madrid’s central striker and backed the French international to regain his goalscoring touch soon.
Asked if Mbappe’s position is a problem, Ancelotti stressed: “No, I don’t think so at all. He’s a spectacular striker, he’s very quick, he moves well without the ball. He had three chances. I think he’ll score in that position, as he’s always scored. I don’t think he has to play on the left or the right. He’ll score goals.”
Federico Valverde’s second-half goal put Madrid 1-0 up when Mbappe was substituted in the 86th minute, but there was still time for two more goals from Brahim Diaz and the player who replaced Mbappe, 18-year-old Endrick.
Ancelotti praised the impact of Brahim and Endrick in response to suggestions the duo could soon replace the underperforming Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the starting lineup.
“They are prepared, they make the most of the minutes I give them,” explained Ancelotti. “It is always difficult, like Lucas Vázquez, who is not in the starting line-up but is constantly training.”
“I feel a bit sorry, but it’s my responsibility, I have to choose the starters. Especially at the beginning of the season, with the heat, the players get tired. I have to choose the freshest players on the pitch. The players have to have more responsibility on the pitch, I have already spoken to them about it.”
More news about Real Madrid on the channel 90min WhatsApp:
#Ancelotti #spoke #Real #Madrids #alleged #tactical #problems #Kylian #Mbappé
Leave a Reply