Kylian Mbappé has finally made his dream and that of the Madrid fans come true. The French footballer made his debut in the Real Madrid shirt last Wednesday in the European Super Cup against Atalanta and did so in the best possible way: scoring a goal and lifting his first title.
Last season, Real Madrid did not have a clear reference in front of goal. With the departure of Karim Benzema, they were left without a number 9, beyond the minutes played by Joselu. The person in charge of filling that void and being the team’s top scorer this season will be Mbappé. The Frenchman has already demonstrated his ability to score.
Carlo Ancleotti was asked if Mbappé would reach 50 goals this season for Real Madrid in all competitions, and the Italian coach was extremely optimistic about his player.
“Mbappé has the quality to score more than 50 goals. We have to find a balance within the team. The first half was not spectacular, but we were reliable defensively,” responded Carletto.
Ancleotti has not been the only one to be elated about the number of goals that Mbappé can score, the player himself has taken on the challenge. After the European Super Cup, the Frenchman was asked if he would reach that number of 50 goals and his answer has made his intentions for this first season with the Whites very clear.
“We are Real Madrid, we have no limits. If we can score 50 goals, I will score 50, but the most important thing is to play as a team, that’s how we’re going to win,” he said on Movistar+.
So far, Mbappé has not been able to surpass the 50-goal mark in any of his seasons, although he has scored more than 40 goals on three occasions. We’ll see if he can do it at Madrid.
