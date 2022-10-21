Previous Direct

Carlo Ancelotti, last Wednesday against Elche at the Martínez Valero. Manuel Lorenzo (EFE)

Undefeated this season, leaders of the League, qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League with two games still to play, the youngsters in a state of grace… What is left for Real Madrid to improve? Carlo Ancelotti was asked this Friday, at the preview of the duel against Sevilla at home (21.00, Movistar) and before an apparently clear stage. “Continuity is a challenge that we must always pursue. Because we are not always forceful or have a collective commitment. Sometimes we look at ourselves too much in the mirror”, warned the Italian coach about the trajectory of a team that, despite not having lost yet, has had a hard time finishing off some games and, on occasions, dominating them. Two weeks ago, when Getafe was going to be measured at home, he already demanded more defensive attention so as not to lose duels and stay compact on the pitch. “I don’t know when, but the moments of difficulty will come, and we have to be ready. Last year there were two and we were”, added the one from Reggiolo.

Beyond collective analysis, the white coach recovers Thibaut Courtois after six games absent due to an attack of sciatica. The winner last Monday of the Yashin trophy for the best goalkeeper of last season (and seventh in the general classification of the Ballon d’Or) fell in the infirmary three weeks ago, on the morning of October 2, a few hours before facing Osasuna in the Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti took it for granted from the beginning that he would be in the classic 15 days later, an appointment that he did not make it to due to lack of training. “He is not comfortable,” the Italian commented at the time. In recent days, the Belgian has intensified the set-up and, except for unforeseen events, he is expected from the game against Sevilla. Beyond this probable novelty, Ancelotti pointed out that “not much will change” his line-up against Jorge Sampaoli’s team.

The Ukrainian Andriy Lunin should therefore return to the bench, a substitute under the sticks in these six games (Osasuna, the two duels against Shakhtar, Getafe, Barcelona and Elche), in which he has conceded four goals and has kept a clean sheet in two games, at the Coliseum (0-1) and at the Martínez Valero (0-3). Here, last Wednesday, he left his most remarkable performance of this series, with two interventions of some merit: a stretch from below in a cross shot, and in a header from close range and to the body of Carlos Clerc. In general, he has not been very demanding and has not made outstanding saves. Since his loan at Oviedo, in Segunda, in 2020, he had not linked so many starts in the elite since he arrived at Madrid in 2018 from Zorya Lugansk.

On the other hand, Ancelotti was confident in the renewal of Toni Kroos, whose contract expires at the end of this campaign and who has always had doubts about his intentions. “I have spoken with him and he is very calm. He is going to think about it after the World Cup, in January and February. I think he will continue. He is very happy now, his level is better than last year because he had problems [físicos] at first. It is at a very high level”, said the Italian.

