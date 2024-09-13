As the season gets underway for a Real Madrid that has yet to find its best form and injuries are looming and giving Carlo Ancelotti more than one headache, good news has arrived from the offices of Florentino Pérez’s presidency for the Italian coach of the Casa Blanca: Andriy Lunin, the Ukrainian goalkeeper who was an exclusive figure in the last Champions League won by the Merengue team last season (for example, saving penalties against Manchester City in the semi-final) while Thibaut Courtois was recovering from his ligament tear, has renewed his contract with the club.
Andriy Lunin has renewed his contract with Real Madrid, extending it until 2030. His salary has been increased and the door has been left open for a possible exit if a mega offer for him and the club arrives.
The Ukrainian, wearing a dark suit, white shirt and trainers, appeared at the club’s presidency, where Florentino Pérez was waiting for him to sign his contract renewal and take the official photos, but not before showing a video with Lunin’s best saves and moments at Real Madrid.
Of course, Valdebebas has faith in the enormous figure of Thibaut Courtois and although goalkeepers can play for many more years than an outfield player, the Belgian is already 32 and Lunin 25, and that is where Madrid understands that giving Andriy a big contract is for a long-term view, just as Florentino Pérez and his entire team have been working on.
For this season, Carlo Ancelotti also knows that he will have both goalkeepers focused and mentally prepared on what is intended, which will continue to be titles and victories for the Merengue.
Real Madrid CF and Andriy Lunin have agreed to extend our player’s contract, which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2030.
Lunin joined Real Madrid in 2018, aged 19, and has been part of the first team since 2020. During his career defending the Real Madrid shirt, he has won 10 titles: 2 Champions Leagues, 1 Club World Cup, 2 European Super Cups, 2 La Ligas, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups.
Lunin is an international with Ukraine, a team with which he participated in the 2024 Euro Cup in Germany. And he is a candidate to win the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper of the 2023-2024 season, in which his performances were fundamental for Real Madrid to win the three titles: Champions League, La Liga and Spanish Super Cup.
