La Liga has faded into the background for a Real Madrid fired up by the possibility of being graced again by the fat man from the Champions League and who is also not averse to the stoning of the Copa del Rey. With thirteen points behind a leader who counts the dates to sing the alirón, the whites do not have many more incentives in the ten days that remain for the end of the championship than to ensure a second place that they see in danger due to the formidable streak of Atlético and maintain the competitive tension necessary to face the high-ranking appointments that lie ahead in perfect magazine condition.

The immediate spotlights point to Stamford Bridge, where the semifinals of their fetish tournament will be played on Tuesday for the eleventh time in the last thirteen seasons. Hence, Carlo Ancelotti faces the visit to a Cádiz in good dynamics pending the need to oxygenate some of his soldiers most demanded by the frenetic pace of the campaign, while putting chips on the table that pay for his continuity in the capital from Spain. «The president has always been very affectionate with me and continues to be so. We have to look ahead. The club shows me a lot of affection and I think we’ll be here next season. We are going to respect the contract,” he said at the press conference prior to the match that Real Madrid will play this Saturday at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

The coach’s future was the most prominent issue in an appearance in which Ancelotti said he was “very calm and comfortable” in Chamartín. “The club, every day, be it Butragueño or the president, shows me its affection,” emphasized the coach, who feels “proud” of everything done to date and longs to continue what has been achieved. “So far it has been a successful lap and hopefully I can continue. What makes me happiest is returning to work here in Valdebebas every day », he added.

Ancelotti has spent weeks with the fly behind his ear because the rumors about possible substitutes do not stop, despite the fact that the transalpine continues to govern with a right hand a team that is four rounds behind the Fifteenth and has the opportunity to win the Cup again King nine years later. That is why he takes advantage of each intervention before the media to remember that nothing would make him happier than remaining in his position, even though the last word corresponds to Florentino Pérez. The relationship between the two is fluid, but it will be the results that dictate the president’s opinion about the coach because the notes, as Reggiolo’s highlighted, reach the end of the course. “It could be a very successful season or a doubtful season,” he reasoned.

Loophole for Hazard



Raising the ‘orejona’ in Istanbul would ensure Carletto’s honors, to which the Copa del Rey would only grant him an approved scraping that would be insufficient due to the enormous demand involved in working for Real Madrid. In the League, he is assured of failing, but he can still make up the exam and for that purpose he presents himself in the Silver Cup. “If we can’t get to first place, we will fight until the end at least for second place. The players know it and this shirt demands this type of attitude”, argued the Italian.

Kroos and Vinicius stayed in Madrid due to small inconveniences that should not prevent them from being at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Ancelotti made it clear that Benzema will be part of the game, but beyond the ownership of the Lyon player, many rotations are expected. Nacho, Ceballos or Asensio, with their future still up in the air, will have the opportunity to add merit in pursuit of the renewal. Even Hazard could join the ‘casting’.

He cannot afford tests, however, a Sergio González who must continue working hard to keep Cádiz from relegation. The yellow team has only lost one game in the last six days and comes from collecting three points at the Benito Villamarín that have raised the morale of the troops. «We are in a good moment, but Real Madrid is a team that makes it disappear with a snap. We will fight for the victory,” said their coach, who has lost Conan Ledesma and Iza Carcelén due to suspension.

-Probable alignments:



Cádiz: David Gil, Raúl Parra, Luis Hernández, Fali, Espino, Bongonda, Alcaraz, San Emeterio, Sobrino, Guardiola and Chris Ramos.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Rüdiger, Nacho, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Ceballos, Asensio, Benzema and Rodrygo.

Referee: Gil Manzano (Extremadura Committee).

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Stadium: Nuevo Mirandilla.

TV: Movistar LaLiga.