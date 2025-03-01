Rarely Ancelotti raises his voice to undress his team’s deficiencies in a game or in a stretch of the season. If you want to get a card to your template, it usually yellow and not red, but after the matching party at Villamarín, Carletto He gave a serious warning to his players: «It has been a bad game. We have started well, but then we have not had the same level of commitment and we have escaped control of the game against a team that has played better than us and has deserved to win.

The Italian did not stop his reprimand there and revealed a devastating fact of the first 45 minutes: «It is a hard blow and we have to react. Losing at this time of the season is because everyone runs and we have not done it well. We have lost 27 balls in the first part, ”he explained Ancelottiwhich warns for the Champions League: «If we play that way, surely we don’t win on Tuesday. I hope this party helps us wake up. It seemed that in recent times we were more tidy, more compact … and today we have not been able to do it as in the previous ones ».

That includes sacrifice of the three attackersthat today returned to the streets: «The top line serves to press when you cannot cut passes between the lines and put pressure to its four behind. In the first twenty minutes we did well and in the following seventy, bad ».

Yes Madrid and Ancelotti They were the face of bitterness, Betis de Isco was just the opposite. Bright Party of the former White player: «It costs a lot to win the matches against Madrid, which has millions of resources is very difficult. We have left a little disconnected, letting them play too much and have hurt us. But in the middle of the first part the team has improved. It is a very complicated victory. He Madrid It has the best players in the world, a million different resources, a lot of quality and a lot of speed. Without the work of the whole team would have been impossible ».









The ’22’ of Betis celebrated without looking at any of the penalty, with a piquito included his famous couple, but wanted to clarify that he also apologized to the white followers: «My wife was there, that I am recording a small documentary of how I am recovering from the injury and I have asked for forgiveness to the fans of the fans of the fans of the Madrid. I will always be grateful for having helped me fulfill all the dreams that a child has and always I have Madrid in my heart ».